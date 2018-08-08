Stauber Starstruck as Pence Endorses

Pete Stauber is Now Endorsed by the President and Vice President

Duluth, Minn.-Vice President Pence visits Duluth just days before Minnesota’s Primary Election. Republicans have their sights set on flipping the Democratic state to Republican next year.

Pence made it clear during his visit that he’s supporting Pete Stauber’s campaign for the 8th Congressional District. President Trump stopped in Duluth in June to Endorse Stauber.

The candidate says he’s extremely humbled to also receive Pence’s endorsement.

“Anytime you get the Vice President of the free world coming and endorsing your campaign, it’s obviously, for us it’s a big boost,” said Stauber. So we’re very privileged, and like I say, humbled, that he has come and first-hand endorsed the campaign.”

Pence attended a private fundraiser with Stauber on Park Point. The ticket price for others to join them was pretty costly: $1,000 to get in. Along with $27,000 for a photo opportunity with Pence.

The Vice President will head to Grand Rapids, MI next, to give remarks at their GOP Unity Rally.