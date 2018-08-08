Suspect Charged In Life-Threatening Assault Over Cigarette

Duluth, Minn.- What started as a dispute over a simple cigarette has ended in life-changing consequences for the suspect, and an uncertain recovery for the victim.

22-year-old Chazz Joseph Smith of Duluth has been charged with first-degree assault in St. Louis County Court.

The criminal complaint states Smith and the 27 year-old victim had a verbal dispute inside Mr. D’s in West Duluth — over a cigarette. The incident took place in the afternoon on Sunday Aug. 5th.

The two then took things outside where a fight began.

The complaint says both men struck each other, before one punch from Smith knocked the victim to the ground, hitting his head on the concrete.

Smith then continued to straddle and punch the victim in the head five times, according to court documents.

The report goes on to say that Smith told officers he acted in self defense, but officers say surveillance proves otherwise.

Smith is being held in St. Louis County Jail and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted.

Meanwhile, the victim, who is identified in a GoFundMe page as Jordan Johnson, is at St. Luke’s Hospital with severe head trauma, and remains sedated with an uncertain recovery.