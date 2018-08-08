UMD Volleyball Holds First Practice of 2018

Bulldog Volleyball is back and the team is already looking forward to the NCAA tournament.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD volleyball had their first practice of 2018. After getting picked to finish third in the NSIC preseason poll, the Bulldogs are ready to get things started.

UMD is coming off of a successful 2017 season, falling in the regional finals of the NCAA tournament. The Bulldogs are using those emotions to propel them through this time around.

“We made it to the regional finale which was amazing and we remember the heartbreak from losing that game. Basically we’re just going to keep doing everything we were and use everyone for their best talents and their best ability. We have a lot of people who have a lot of different things that they bring to this program,” said outside hitter Mandy Kurosky.

“How our last season ended it motivates us because we were so close to being in that last round. So we’re even more motivated to keep working hard and getting after it in the gym and we’re really excited to eventually be able to play other people and show them what we have,” said outside hitter Makenzie Morgan.

But until tournament time, these ladies have another challenge to take on. Their home court of Romano Gym is undergoing renovations, so until that is complete they are practicing in the Reif Gym at St. Scholastica. Although some may see this as a setback the Dogs hope it will only strengthen them.

“It’s going to be a little weird not being able to practice in our new gym. It’s not going to feel like home court advantage necessarily, besides our fan base. So I think having fans and getting all of them to come back to our games will help a lot,” said right side hitter Sarah Kelly.

“I think what we’re going to try to do is focus on the positives of being in a different environment. Every match we play on the road is not Romano Gym. So we have to be just as used to playing in different environments as we do in our own environment. And before we get to play in our home environment at the end of September, we’ll be in there plenty of time,” said head coach Jim Boos.