Vice President Pence Discusses Tax Reform in Duluth

Following a GOP Fundraiser, the Vice President made a stop at a local repair factory.

DULUTH, Minn.- After his first stop at a private party on park point, endorsing 8th district congressional candidate Pete Stauber, Vice President Mike Pence made his way to West Duluth for a talk on what he believes to be the positive impacts of December’s tax reform polices.

The policies enacted by President Trump followed the biggest tax cut in United States history, with the goal to increase wages in the average working American house hold.

After touring Industrial Welders & Machinists Inc., Vice President Pence focused heavily on how the current administration believes the president’s tax reform has positively affect Minnesotans, especially in Duluth. In just over half a year, the policy has added a proclaimed 2,000 jobs to the area.

Pence highlighted the increase in house hold revenue for employees at companies like IWM that work directly with major mining industries.

“IWM is reinvesting in its employees and reinvesting in Duluth because of the policies that you’ve supported, Minnesota,” Pence declared to the room of IWM factory employees and invited guests.

The Vice President says he expects the new tax policy to bring an additional $3,000 to over 4,000 families across the state, especially those with relatives working in natural resource industries.

Rob Abernathy’s family owns IWM. He says 70 percent of the work that goes though repair factories like this comes from taconite mining on the iron range. He’s also seen a direct effect from the tax cuts Pence discussed because areas like Duluth are so connected to the mining industry.

“The trickle down is absolutely immense,” Abernathy told Fox 21 regarding the direct path mining industries have to all of the local small businesses because of companies like IWM.

Pence described Minnesota as a region over-flowing with natural resources and believes that areas like Duluth will continue to grow because of the president’s re-commitment to the use of natural energy and industrial tax reform.