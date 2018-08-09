All Fired Up? Grab A Fajita Burger!

Hot Temps Pair Well With Northwoods Family Grille Fajita Burger!

Silver Bay, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection Brittney Merlot takes us up the North Shore, in the heat wave, to sink our teeth into a fajita burger! It pairs well with the hot temperatures! So stop by Northwood

s Family Grille for the juicy flavor filled burger that took third place in the 2010 Grill Wars!

RECIPE: Burger topped with pepperjack cheese. Spill pineapple sauce with peppers and onions over the top. Add sour cream and taco sauce, served on a cheddar onion bun. YUM!

LOCATION: 6 Shopping Center Rd, Silver Bay, MN 55614

HOURS: All Week 7am – 8pm

PHONE NUMBER: (218) 353-6060