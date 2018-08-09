Bayfront Blues Festival Tomorrow

About 30 Bands Set to Perform

DULUTH, Minn.-The 30th annual Bayfront Blue Festival kicks off tomorrow with gates opening at 11 a.m.

More than 20,000 fans are expected to take over Bayfront this weekend with about 30 acts performing.

Event organizers said the last three decades have flown by and they are proud that Bayfront has grown so much over the years.

“It’s amazing, it doesn’t seem like it’s been 30 years,” said Cyndee Parsons, Blues Fest communications director. “There’s been quite a few of us that have been doing this for a few decades and it’s just amazing, and the fact that we are still going strong and we’re probably the first music event down here and now you look and there’s something going on every weekend.”

Campers are also taking over the DECC parking lot as well, a tradition that has been going on for years there, as many friendships have developed through the festival.

For a complete schedule of events for the festival, visit this website: http://www.bayfrontblues.com/.