Beautiful Views for Bayfront Blues Festival 2018

The 2018 Bayfront Blues Festival Starts Friday, August 10 and Will Conclude on Sunday, August 12

DULUTH, Minn. – Tickets are now on sale in preparation for the 2018 Bayfront Blues Festival in Duluth.

Organizers say the Blues Fest is the longest running in the State of Minnesota, as they celebrate thirty years in 2018.

Folks flock to the annual festival from across the world for the weekend full of musicians and beautiful views of the Duluth harbor.

The Festival will kick off Friday, August 10 and wrap up on Sunday, August 12.

From Buddy Guy to Jonny Lang, Little Richard to Delbert McClinton, Robert Cray to Wilson Picket and Blues Traveler to Solomon Burke, nearly 500 artists in all have graced the famous stages over the years of the Bayfront Blues Festival.

For more information and to purchase your tickets, click here.