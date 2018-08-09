Canoe, Kayak the St. Louis River This Weekend

The St. Louis River Alliance is Hosting Their Annual Canoe and Kayak Tour, Picnic Saturday, August 11

DULUTH, Minn. – Northlanders have until 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 9 to register for the 2018 St. Louis River Alliance Canoe and Kayak Tour and Picnic.

The event is taking place on Saturday, August 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Executive Director of SLRA, Kris Eilers, tells FOX 21 the event is open for everyone to take part in.

The mission of the event is to update residents on the progress being made to cleanup and restore the St. Louis River Estuary.

Area of Concern Project Coordinators will be present to asnwer questions and talk about ongoing work.

There will also be a plant expert to help identify the native, and non-native plants and their medicinal uses throughout the tour.

The tour will begin at Chambers Grove Park at 13404 Highway 23 in Duluth.

There will be volunteers helping direct parking and boat drop off.

A picnic lunch will be served at Chamber’s Grove Park at the end of the tour. The event will be held rain or shine, however, if the conditions are unsafe it will be canceled.

The cost to participate in this year’s event is five dollars for SLRA members (or $20 for the whole family.)

Non-members can sign up for ten dollars per person ($30 for a family).

Children under 12 are free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

A limited number of canoes are available for those who don’t have one. Register early to reserve one.

To register, contact SLRA at 218-733-9520 or email Sarah at sarahgrenberg@stlouisriver.org.