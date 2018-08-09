Kids Get an Up-Close Experience with Some Mighty Machines

A family fun event with a hands-on approach

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior Middle School hosted the 11th annual Mighty Machines event, where kids of all ages got a hands-on experience with their favorite emergency and construction vehicles.

The free event was one of many hosted by the family resource center, a program that serves families in superior. Children under 18 got a free meal as part of the district’s summer meals program. Nicky Wilson, family services coordinator, loves the event because of how happy it makes the kids.

“I think it’s fun, an event like this, because kids are able to touch and feel and get into vehicles, in a situation like this where they see them on the roads and they see what they do, but here they’re able to have a real hands–on experience with these vehicles and talk to the people who work in them.”

With over a hundred kids attending every year, the equipment they can see up close is always changing. Caiden Izzard has attended Mighty Machines twice and says that this year he likes that they added race cars, but his favorite part is sitting in the police cars.

Many of the companies present enjoy seeing the kids play on the machines, but getting their name out in the community is definitely a plus of showing up.