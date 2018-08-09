Local Law Enforcement Play Softball for Charity

A game with a bit of deeper meaning.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth police officers and firefighters hit the diamond this evening for the annual Guns and Hoses softball game at the Huskies’ Wade Stadium.

Everyone loves a good game of softball, but the 11th annual Guns and Hoses match isn’t just another sporting event. Proceeds for the event go towards the Northern Lights Foundation.

Ken Larson started the foundation in 2006, and started the annual game in 2007, raising an average of $6,000 every year.

“It enables us to give out two or three grants to local families and help them out during some very difficult times for them.”

Northern Lights helps raise money for children with life-threatening illnesses, much like Ella Mahnke, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. Ella was specially invited to this years game to throw the honorary first pitch before last years champs, the firefighters, took on the police department, this year’s winners with an 8 to 4 finish.