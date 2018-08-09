Sixth Judicial Judge Mark Munger Announces Retirement

Munger has been practicing law here in Duluth for almost 40 years

DULUTH, Minn. – Longtime sixth judicial judge Mark Munger will soon be retiring after decades on the job in St. Louis county.

Judge Munger has been practicing law for almost 40 years. He’s lived and worked in Duluth for his entire life. Munger served as a practitioner for 18 years and a judge for almost 20 years.

“Well I think I’m a judge that has showed up every single day to try to do the best I can with the people’s stories that are in front of me. I’ve tried to give it my best read on what is fair, what is equitable and what makes sense in our system of justice,” Munger said.

Munger’s last day is Jan. 11, and he said that he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family.