Tigers Have Their Eyes on Conference Title

Northwestern High is looking to make a deeper playoff run this season.

MAPLE, Wis. – High school football practices are underway and the Northwestern Tigers are preparing for their first game against Ashland next week.

The team is excited and ready for the new season as they only graduated four players from last year’s team. The Tigers plan to use that to their advantage.

“We’re returning pretty much the same team, just a new quarterback and a couple of different linemen. It’s super helpful because everyone knows what they’re doing. We’re running the same offense as we did last year,” said senior running back Reagan Ruffi.

“We’re in a unique situation this year where we did not lose many players, we only graduated four senior out. So a lot of these kids have experience and we’re just building on the atmosphere we created last year and some of the success we had,” said head coach Jovin Kroll.

Having strong return numbers will be huge for the Tigers but that doesn’t mean there aren’t aspects of their game that need some work.

“Controlling the ball, keep controlling the ball was our problem last year and that’s what we should be focused on more this year,” said senior outside linebacker Gervase Thompson.

“We’d like to improve our special teams. That cost us a few points last year so that is one clear spot we need to improve is our specials as well as our passing game. We can always throw the ball more and that has been a point of emphasis this offseason,” said Kroll.