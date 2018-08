Two Charged In 2017 Homicide Case In Ashland County

ASHLAND, Wis. Two men with ties to Ashland are in police custody involving a homicide in the county.

Brian Nelis and Michael Sweet – both 40 years old –are facing first-degree intentional homicide charges.

The charges revolve around the stabbing death of Shane Cadotte.

Cadotte’s body was found last fall of 2017 in a weedy area in the town of Sanborn, Wis.

The criminal complaint suggests the motive of this crime centered around a woman.