Agates Looking for a Four-Peat as Conference Champions

Two Harbors is back on the practice field preparing for the upcoming season.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Two Harbors Football took to the practice field this week. The Agates are coming off of their third consecutive conference title looking to make it four. In order to make that happen it is all about working as a unit.

“We’ve got to really work as a team. I know that’s cliché but we do. And our guys really buy into that. So our offense with the offense that we run really revolves around a team type of focus as well as our defense. We really swarm the ball on our tackles and are assignment responsible. So we just want to keep carry those things through offensively and defensively,” said head coach Tom Nelson.

This is a group of guys that have been playing together for years and they plan to use it to their advantage.

“Chemistry, we’re all pretty close team. We pride ourselves on family as one of the motto’s we go off of. So we’re all really close, we get along well. So i’m hoping as a team we’re going to work really well together and i think that’s going to be one of our strengths this season,” said senior captain Mason Meyer.