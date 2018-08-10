Blues Fills Bayfront For Blues Festival

The Blues Festival runs throughout the rest of the weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 30th annual Blues Festival is happening this weekend at Bayfront Park, and thousands already made their way over for the first day of the fun.

The weekend-long event features different blues artist lineups happening all day, and people can bring their own chairs and blankets to enjoy the day. They also have food and drink vendors so people can stay throughout all of the shows.

People come from all over or some are local, but everyone comes to enjoy the music that they all know and love.

“You know, the blues is a long lost tradition, it’s fundamental to be American and listen to the blues,” Bill Lancaster said.

And for many, the annual event has created friendships among one another, and it gives them a chance to reunite and have fun together for the weekend.

“We love it here. We have so many friends we see every year and great music, great fun and a great way to kind of cap off the summer,” Fred Teigen said.

For the full schedule of events and ticket information, visit their website.