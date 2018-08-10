Duluth Red Cross Sending Volunteers to Help California Wildfires

The Northland currently has five volunteers helping in California.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fires have been ripping through California for the past two weeks and the flames continue to grow, making this the largest wildfire in state history.

But the Duluth area American Red Cross is sending volunteers and doing what they can to help.

“We’re looking for our volunteers to go out there. We’re training them up, making sure they have the proper training, the paperwork is done, and if they’re needed out there and can go for two weeks, we’ll send them out there, that’s how we’re supporting them,” disaster program manager Tony Guerra said.

There are currently five volunteers from the Northland over in California right now, and they’ll be rotating every two weeks.

California firefighter officials predict that it will be at least a month before the fires are contained. With that, the American Red Cross is still asking for volunteers.

If you are interested in volunteering, donating or learning more on how you can help the relief efforts in California, visit their website.