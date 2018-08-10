Early Morning Fire Leaves Duluth Duplex Heavily Damaged

The Fire was Deemed Accidental-Electrical

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth fire crews responded to a structure fire call just before 2:00 a.m. Friday morning at 331 East 5th Street.

When crews arrived at the two-story duplex heavy smoke was coming from the roof of the building and all occupants had evacuated the units safely.

Fire crews battled the blaze for over three hours and initial damage estimates $30,000 for structure damage and another $20,000 for contents.

The American Red Cross is assisting two of the tenants since the residents of the units were unable to return to their homes.

Initial investigations have determined that the cause of the fire is accidental-electrical in nature.