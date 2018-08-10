Essentia Health Takes Part in a Nationwide Mammogram Screening Trial

Is 3D screening more effective than 2D?

DULUTH, Minn.- Essentia Health’s First Street Clinic is one of a hundred sites participating in a nationwide mammogram screening trial to determine the best method for finding breast cancer in women.

Known as TMIST, the trial is asking for women ages 45 to 75 with no history of cancer, who are due for their regularly scheduled screening. 2D and 3D processes will be randomly assigned to participants and will find out if 3D testing, which is more expensive than 2D, actually finds more cancers.

Dr. Bret Friday, medical oncologist at Essentia Health, says the trial will effect women for years to come.

“When women participate in a trial like this, this is helping other women in the future. This will help their daughters, their cousins, their aunts. Being a part of a study like this is really helping society and helping others.”

The trial will follow participants for four years and will continue to monitor any appearance of cancer in years after. Essentia Health has a goal of reating up to 6,000 women in the trial and will be enrolling participants for the next two to three years.

If you are interested in participating in the trial, contact Kristin Honer at the Essentia Health Oncology Research Department, (218) 786-8323.