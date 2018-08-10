Families Invited to “Party in the Park” in Two Harbors

The Second Annaul Party in the Park Event is Happening Saturday, August 11 in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Back for a second year, the wildly popular family friendly “Party in the Park” event is happening at Thomas Owens Park in Two Harbors.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Lake County Arena.

Party in the Park is a free event, sponsored by the city of Two Harbors.

The event is centered on getting families outside, unplugged and having fun together.

• Music and bubbles from Diamond M.C. Entertainment

• A performance by the Lately’s

• A chance to meet area Police and Fire crews and vehicles

• Multiple bounce houses from Great Lakes Bounce Houses

• Hula Hoop fun with the Joyful Hooper

• Face Painting

• A bubble fun zone

• Special visits from Pretty Princess Parties – Tink & Batman

• The return of the Saw Dust Scavenger Hunt

• Food and treats by North Shore Pizza Café

The event is run by A Sweet Event LLC, which works to create events for families to have fun and make lasting memories.