Flying Discs Spotted In The Northland, Join the Fun!

How Many Discs Does It Take To Play Disc Golf With Meteorologist Brittney Merlot

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Disc Golfing with Northern Lights Disc Golf at Mont Du Lac!

What IS disc golf you ask?

Well… it’s much like traditional golf! Instead of a ball and clubs, players use a flying disc or Frisbee®. The sport was formalized in the 1970’s and shares with “ball golf” the object of completing each hole in the fewest throws. A golf disc is thrown from a tee area to a target which is the “hole”. The hole can be one of a number of disc golf targets; the most common is called a Pole Hole®, which is an elevated metal basket with chains.

As a player progresses down the fairway, he or she must make each consecutive throw from the spot where the previous throw has landed. The trees, shrubs, and terrain changes located in and around the fairways provide challenging obstacles for the golfer. Finally, the “putt” lands in the basket and the hole is completed. Disc golf shares the same joys and frustrations of traditional golf, whether it’s sinking a long putt or hitting a tree halfway down the fairway. There are a few differences, though. Disc golf rarely requires a greens fee, you probably won’t need to rent a cart, and you never get stuck with a bad “tee time.” It is designed to be enjoyed by people of all ages, male and female, regardless of economic status.

Join Meteorologist Brittney Merlot as she learns techniques in throwing the disc, which type of disc is used for certain shots, how to sink the putt and of course how to have a good time playing a new sport!