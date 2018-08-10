Level Three sex Offender Relocates to Eveleth

Community Notification Meeting Scheduled for August 16

EVELETH, Minn. – The Eveleth Police Department released information about a Level III sex offender that has moved into the Eveleth area.

Royce Anthony Drift does not have a permanent place of residence but is living in the vicinity of Jones Street and McKinley Avenue in Eveleth as of August 16.

According to the Notification of Release from the Eveleth Police Department, Drift physically assaulted an adult female and held her against her will. Force and a weapon were used to gain compliance.

He also has a history of sexual contact with a 12-year-old male victim which included penetration. Force, threats, and weapons were used to gain compliance. The offender was known to the victims.

The Eveleth Police Department along with representatives from the Department of Corrections will be holding a Community Notification Meeting at 4:00 p.m. on August 16 at the Eveleth Auditorium at located at 421 Jackson Street.