Maple School District to Host Supplies Drive Saturday

Community Members in the Maple School District Have Decided to Host a Community Supply Drive for Students and Staff

POPLAR, Wisc. – Folks in the Maple School District have rallied together over the past two weeks in preparation for a school supply drive ahead of the 2018/2019 school year.

“Pencils for Pupils” will take place in Poplar, Wisconsin on Saturday, August 11.

The event is being held at the Gravel Pit Tavern in Poplar.

There will be a band, bouncy house, bean bags and a mini putting tee.

The fun runs from 2:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Organizers say it’s important to rally together and collect supplies because teachers truly don’t have much to spend on materials throughout the year.

Families in need of supplies are welcome to stop by the event and take what is needed.