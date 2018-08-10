St. Louis County Fair Full of Fun

134th Fair Continues in Chisholm

Chisholm, Minn.- It’s the kids excitement for adventurous rides, furry animals, and delicious food that keeps this fair going for 134 years.

“We got on some rides, and saw the animals.” said young fair-goer Lilly Jola. Her and her sister Ava share a favorite ride: the Caterpillar roller coaster.

Being around for 134 years makes the fair a token of many Northland lives. Many parents here were once in their children’s’ shoes, with their parents years ago.

“I’ve been here quite a few years now,” longtime fair-goer Joe Paschke. “l think I’ve been here since I was eight to nine years old, and I’m 42 now, so.” 42 with his wife April, and their young daughter Trinity.

After a hard day of riding rides, petting the animals, and winning carnival games, everyone likes to come together for some fair food.

A favorite here seems to be the authentic Greek gyros. Though there’s a variety of food to choose from. All the greasy, deep fried goodness you can only get at the fair. Just don’t eat before a ride.

Of course, among the armies of strollers, exhausted parents, and energetic kids are kids at heart, taking in all the activity they’ve seen for so many years.

“You kinda support the group. And I think it’s a lot to see,” said seasoned fair-goer Archie Rivall. He’s been coming to the fair with his wife Jean since he retired in 1993. “So we like to go through the barns, see the horses and all that. We’re not doing any of the rides.”

But they get to relive those rides, through these kids screaming with glee. Just like they did.

The fair continues on through Sunday the 12th.

Ticket prices and a schedule of events can be found on their website: www.stlofair.org.