Body Found in Grindstone River in Hinckley

The body was determined to be an elderly man reported missing

HINCKLEY, Minn. – The body of an elderly white man was found in the Grindstone River in the City of Hinckley Friday morning.

The man’s body was found face down in the water.

He was fully clothed and had no identification on his body.

A male matching his description was reported a short time later, and authorities determined the body was that of the missing man.

No cause of death has been determined.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.