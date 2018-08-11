Duluth VFW Welcomes Home 148th Fighter Wing Members

Servicemen and women recently returned from Southwest Asia

DULUTH, Minn. – Members of the 148th fighter wing were welcomed back to the area at the VFW in West Duluth.

The servicemen and women were deployed in Southwest Asia and returned last month.

The VFW gathering was the first time some of the airmen had seen their family and friends since returning.

They say it’s good to know an organization like the VFW is always providing help back home.

“It certainly lets us or allows us to focus on what we’re supposed to do over there, we don’t have to worry about what’s going on at home with the families,” said Steve Samuelson, an air crew flight equipment superintendent.

The VFW supports veterans of all ages from all military branches.