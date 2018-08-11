IceHawks Kick Off Soccer Season With Draw Against Dakota Wesleyan

The women's teams played earlier in the day, DWU winning 7-0 over LSC.

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Lake Superior College Men’s soccer team had their first game of the season against Dakota Wesleyan University, ending in a scoreless draw.

Both teams had multiple attempts on goal, but neither one could find the back of the net.

The two women’s teams faced each other as well. The Tigers put up 7 goals in the first half to win in a 7-0 shutout victory over the IceHawks.