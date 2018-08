Man Stabbed at Tri-Towers Apartments in Duluth

Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other

DULUTH, Minn. – A man was stabbed Saturday at Duluth’s Tri-Towers Apartments located at 222 N. 2nd Ave. E.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to the building and located an adult male victim with multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers are still investigation but they say it appears the suspect and victim knew each other.