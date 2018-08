Northland Blitz Fall to Tri City in MPFL Championship

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Northland Blitz took on the Tri City North Stars in the MPFL final, falling 26-12. This would be the Northland’s first championship game appearance in program history. The Blitz put up a good fight however the North Stars proved to be the stronger team on both sides of the ball.