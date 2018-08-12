At Home, At Rest, At Peace

Korean War Vet's Remains Returned to Superior for Burial

Superior, WI- After 67 years missing, the remains of Korean War veteran Rufus Ketchum of Superior are finally back home, before officially being laid to rest.

On Sunday the Blatnik Bridge carried more than just the cars riding between Duluth and Superior, it carried a fallen war hero home.

The remains of Sergeant Rufus Lloyd Ketchum rode the bridge home for the last time. Escorted by police, the Combat Veterans Association of Minnesota, and the Minnesota Point Guard.

Sergeant Ketchum was pronounced killed in action during the Battle of Chosin, a decisive battle in the Korean War.

It began as UN troops were surprised by the Chinese army, and carried on for 17 days in the freezing, Korean November cold. 17,000 UN soldiers lost their lives, including Ketchum. But the Chinese suffered even greater casualties, turning victory to the UN.

Scientists used DNA samples to identify Ketchum’s remains. A remarkable feat of science, performing a remarkable service.

Ketchum is set to be buried on Tuesday Aug 14, with full military honors.