Bulldogs Have Inter-squad Scrimmage

The scrimmage is a way to introduce the 2018 team to real game situations.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Bulldogs had their first inter-squad scrimmage of the season. This gave the guys a taste of game like situations with a new team. It’s still early and there’s plenty to improve upon but there are some things that head coach Curt Wiese is seeing already that he likes.

“We had the opportunity to run the football today and see it tackled for the first time. I thought that was a positive, defensively I thought we played hard. So far I like our team chemistry. I think our guys have gelled well on all three phases of the game so far. Days like today give us an opportunity during live action with a few people in the stands to have an opportunity to see those guys play with the lights on, so to speak. So there was good and bad and again I think team chemistry and that’s what fall camp is all about. It’s building that trust in one another, making sure we’re ready for Minot State,” said Wiese.