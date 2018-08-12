Huskies’ Isaacson Named Northwoods League MVP

The New Prague native is leading the league in six different categories.

DULUTH, Minn.- Huskies second baseman Augie Isaacson has been named Northwoods League MVP.

Isaacson was named a mid–season All-Star and recently was selected for the Major League Dreams Showcase for his second summer in a row. At that showcase the Friends University product went 3 for 4.

The New Prague native is leading the league in six categories with a .364 batting average, .467 on base percentage, 5 triples, 90 hits, 59 runs scored and 39 stolen bases.