Huskies Staying In Bismark For Round One of Playoffs

Huskies beat the Larks 11-7 in the final game of the regular season and hope to keep the momentum.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northwoods playoff schedule has been released. The huskies will try to get a second consecutive win over the Bismark Larks in round one.

The playoffs are single elimination so if Duluth is unable to pull off a win tomorrow, that will be the end of the road for them.

However if they win they will advance to the division finals