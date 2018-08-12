Paws, Pins and Pints Parades Pooches

Duluth Dogs and Owners Out at Country Lanes North

Duluth, Minn.- The dogs took over Duluth to bowl and have a few drinks –at least their owners did.

It’s all part of the “Paws, Pins and Pints” fundraising event at Country Lanes North. Where proceeds help out Animal Allies Humane Society.

“Fun. And that’s what we want,” said co-organizer Cheryl Brandt. “Everyone’s having a good time. People love taking pictures of their dogs, and just seeing what they have available, looking at toys (dogs are picking up toys). And it’s all about having fun and enjoying community.”

Brandt and her fellow organizer Peggy Carlson come from Pet Zone Minnesota in the Twin Cities. They grew up in Duluth, and hope to bring more pet-friendly events here, and throughout the state.

At the bowling alley, the playful pooches were definitely going home pooped.

“It seems pretty cool. I’m excited for the beer-garden and bringing the dog inside. It’s nice to have a place to bring your dog in the community.” said Kylee Langmade, with her Australian Shephard Carly. Carly celebrated her 2nd birthday at Paws, Pins and Pints.

“I think she’s probably gonna need a nap.”

Meanwhile, triumphant woofer Dozer was crowned “Northland’s Cutest Dog,” winning his owner a 50 dollar prize. That’s a whole lotta treats.