Sami Soiree of Culture and Fun

North American Sami Gathering held in Park Point

Duluth, Minn.- Duluth was the center of a cultural congregation this weekend. The Sami Cultural center of North America hosted a gathering for North American Sami at the Lafayette Community Center.

Sami from as far away as Alaska and Canada came out for the event.

According to organizers, Duluth is full of Sami.

“Because we are a gathering for Scandinavian and Finnish Immigrants,” said Marlene Wisuri, Chair of the Sami Cultural Center of North America. “So any place there’s Scandinavian and Finnish Immigrants there are also people who have at least part Sami Heritage.”

The Sami are the indigenous people of Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the Russian Kola peninsula. They are widely dispersed across the globe.

Guests say there are only two to three gatherings a year, so each chance to partake in their culture with other Sami is a powerful blessing.