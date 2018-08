UMD’s Brodt and Rooney Chosen for USA U22 Select Team

The two will join 20 other players in a three game series against Canada.

LAKE PLACID, NY- UMD’s Sydney Brodt and Maddie Rooney have made the USA U22 select team.

The two were selected from a group of 75 players who participated in the 2018 usa hockey women’s national festival.

Brodt, Rooney and 20 other players will compete in a 3 game series against Canada later this week.