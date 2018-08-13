City Officials say Summer is a Busy Time for Public Nuisance Violations

Public Nuisance Violations include scrap and abandoned material in yards.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Summer is a time for yard work for some and for the city of Superior it’s a busy time ensuring lots are cleaned up.

Items such as mattresses and couches can’t be left in yards for extended periods of time according to Superior’s City Code. This is the busy time of year for notices being handed out.

Officials say it’s due to moving and more people spending time outside.

“Not everything we do is complaint based, we do proactive and reactive enforcement, so if we see a violation and it warrants a notice, we’ll write up a notice,” city of Superior code compliance officer Lee Sandok Baker said.

The city says keeping yards clean and managed are to help keep a quality of life.