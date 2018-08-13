Duluth to Host All City Senior Picnic Once Again

The All City Senior Picnic was Forced to Take a Ten Year Break Due to Budget Cuts; Will Return on Wednesday, August 22

DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is now open for seniors in the City of Duluth to sign up for the All City Senior Picnic.

The event was last held in 2008. Due to budget cuts, the event was forced to be put off year after year until now.

Seniors are invited to attend the All City Senior Picnic at the Morgan Park Senior Center on Wednesday, August 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Burgers will be catered by B&B Market BBQ Wagon. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy potato salad, watermelon, lemonade, coffee and treats. Beverages will be served.

Entertainment will be provided by Todd Eckart and Northland Shimmy Mob.

There will be indoor and outdoor games along with door prizes to be given away.

Tickets are $8 dollars per senior.

The last day to purchase tickets is Monday, August 20.

You’re asked to call Duluth Parks and Recreation at (218) 730-4300 for more information.