Fire Causes Damage to Billings Park Motel
The Cause of the Fire is Suspected to be Electrical
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Fire crews in Superior responded to a report of smoke coming from the Billings Park Motel Sunday night.
Smoke could be seen coming out of a vent in the roof at the motel located at 3411 Belknap Street.
Superior Police evacuated the motel and fire crews located a small fire under a section of the roof above two of the five units.
No one was injured in the incident.
Damages are estimated at $25,000 for the motel.
The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical in nature.