Fire Causes Damage to Billings Park Motel

The Cause of the Fire is Suspected to be Electrical

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Fire crews in Superior responded to a report of smoke coming from the Billings Park Motel Sunday night.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a vent in the roof at the motel located at 3411 Belknap Street.

Superior Police evacuated the motel and fire crews located a small fire under a section of the roof above two of the five units.

No one was injured in the incident.

Damages are estimated at $25,000 for the motel.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical in nature.