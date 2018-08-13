Hermantown Football Begins News Season Under Coach Zagelmeyer

The Hawks are looking forward to a new season under new leadership.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Hermantown had their first practice of the season bright and early Monday morning.

In the off season Hawks head coach Daryl Illikainen stepped down and since then Mike Zagelmeyer has taken his place.

It’s a new seaon and the team is welcoming of the new leadership.

“We’re looking forward to something new here with Coach Zags. Obviously tradition leaves with Ike but that doesn’t mean Zags doesn’t replace it. He’s been here his whole life so we’re looking forward to something special again,” said running back Elliott Peterson.

“It’ll always be Hermantown football. We have a strong tradition here. We’re not changing or revamping anything. But we do have some things in mind, what we think we can do a little bit differently that might spice it up a little,” said Zagelmeyer.

A big part of easing the transition will be through the guidance of the incoming senior class that was disappointed in the way things ended last season.

“The seniors are taking it upon themselves to go ahead and have a fresh start and move on from there. Like i said, we have strong senior leaderships so we’re very excited for this,” said Zagelmeyer.

“It’s great. It’s a good group of guys. It’s senior year and we’re ready to get stuff done,” said defensive tackle Dalton Plaisted.