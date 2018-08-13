Knocking Doors for Voting Youth

Local Youth Organizaiton Encourages Peers to Vote

Duluth, Minn- This is the first year where millennial voters are projected to outnumber baby boomers in the state’s November general election. Some young Minnesotans are taking to the streets to get their peers to vote.

Members of the Minnesota Youth Power Collective didn’t let the heat stop them, as they hit the houses of West Duluth, rallying fellow young people to the polls.

Early Monday evening the group came a–knockin’, reminding people about tomorrow’s primary and informing them where their local voting sites are.

Going door to door is a job, they say, which requires patience.

“I think listening is hugely important,” said Leah Sole, Campus Organizing Program Coordinator. ‘We’re really asking people: what do you care about? What issues are important to you? And as a young person, what do you want to be hearing from your elected officials?”

Organizers say they have been knocking on doors across the state for early voting and in anticipation for tomorrow’s primary election.

The Minnesota Youth Power Collective operates statewide. Their mission is to help young people realize the voting power they have in Minnesota.

According to the United States Census Bureau, just over 50 percent of Minnesota citizens ages 18 to 24 voted in the 2016 election.