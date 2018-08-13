KQDS Fox21 Broadcast Frequency Changes in Virginia, International Falls

DULUTH, Minn. – On 8/14/18, television translator stations K47IR-D located in Virginia and K45JD-D located in International Falls, MN, which rebroadcasts the programming of FOX21 KQDS-TV in Duluth, MN will change its broadcast frequency (channel number) as part of the FCC spectrum repack .

If you receive K47IR-D’s or K45JD-D signals over-the-air using an antenna, you will need to have your television receiver “rescan” the channels that are available in your area once the station commences operations on the newly assigned channel.

If you are having any difficulties receiving channel 21.1 (FOX 21) or Antenna TV (21.2) from this translator, please contact KQDS-TV at engineeringKQDS@kqdsfox21.tv for assistance.