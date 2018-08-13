Rolled Ice Cream Shop Opens Up in West Duluth

This isn't just another ice cream parlor

DULUTH, Minn.- Hot temperatures made for the ideal opening week for a new Duluth business called T-Icy Roll.

The hibachi rolled ice cream shop allows customers to see their ice cream being made right in front of them.

They officially opened in the Denfield Center in West Duluth the second weekend in August and manager Michelle Lin says that customers like the unique flare on their ice cream.

“Our ice cream is very creamy, very yummy, it’s very good. That was what they said. They were very happy we opened a place right here.”

With over 30 toppings to choose from, customers can create their own combination of flavors or choose from a list of pre–made crowd favorites like cookie monster, a mix of crushed Oreo and condensed milk.

T–icy also serves bubble tea, fruit tea and smoothies.