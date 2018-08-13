Seaway Port Authority Names First Female Director

Deb DeLuca Appointed as Chief Executive Director

Duluth, Minn.- The Duluth Seaway Port Authority is celebrating its first–ever female Executive Director, in the port’s 60-year history.

On Monday, Deb DeLuca was officially appointed to the position, starting this Thursday, Aug 16th.

She’s not new to the Port Authority. DeLuca previously held the title of Government and Environmental Affairs Director since 2014.

“The biggest task in front of us is making sure that we develop the Inter-Modal Terminal that we added to our assets,” said DeLuca, seated at her new desk. “We’re always advocating for the importance of transportation and transportation infrastructure, whether it’s at the local level, state level, or nationally.

DeLuca was one of dozens candidates from all over the country, but the Board of Commissioners said she rose above the rest.

She is now the 14th Female Chief Executive of a U.S. Port.