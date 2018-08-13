Summertime Fun at Pinehurst Park

On average anywhere from about 300–500 guests are at Pinehurst Park daily.

CLOQUET, Minn. – A lot of area families and young swimmers are still heading outdoors even with these record breaking temperatures.

Some people spent their day on the beach at Pinehurst Park in Cloquet.

On such a hot day like this it only makes sense to spend it in the water.

As this heat wave continues across the Northland we found plenty of people taking a dip in the pool to cool off.

Summertime for Parker Mott includes a trip to Pinehurst Park in Cloquet.

“A few times a summer I try to get here,” said Mott.

He calls Pinehurst Park an alternative to nearby lakes.

“It’s the atmosphere of the town and how it’s just a great meet up for all of us; for all of the friends around town who just come here to hang out when it’s really hot out,” said Mott.

On average anywhere from about 300–500 guests are at Pinehurst Park daily.

The seven lifeguards on duty throughout the day aren’t far away to monitor them.

“Having that sand is, you get that Canal Park feel, but with lifeguards,” said Cloquet Community Ed Aquatics Coordinator Kayla Cotner.

Mandatory swim breaks also help keep swimmers safe during these hot temperatures.

“Today it’s looking like we’re on track to do a safety break every half hour for five minutes,” said Cotner. “During that time we have everyone clear, find their parent or guardian and the slip and slide is open or we have a craft that they can do.”

Lisa Smith is here with her daughter, Ceci.

“I love the pool,” said Ceci.

Lisa is a teacher. This is the last hoorah for the mother and daughter duo before school starts.

They’re big fans of the beach but are taking precautions in this heat.

“Just keep hydrated. They have a great concession stand here too so that’s really nice,” said Lisa. “But just reminding the little [ones] to keep themselves hydrated is always fun, but she’s pretty good about it.”

The last day of the season to get sand underneath your toes at Pinehurst Park is Aug. 25.

The following day Pinehurst Park welcomes pets at the Doggy Dip, dogs can have all the fun in the water.