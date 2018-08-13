UMD Women’s Soccer Kicks Off 25th Season

The first practice of 2018 was held followed by a media session.

DULUTH, Minn.- The first practice is always high energy and a time for players to get acclimated. But the Bulldogs already are thinking long term.

Last season they ended sixth in the NSIC standings and now their main focus is bump themselves up a few spots.

“We need to improve offensively. I think we just need to, sounds simple, but score more goals to really improve our standings this year,” said forward Natalie St. Martin.

“Well it’s going to be consistency. Us performing every game as if we want to win, not be in it, but win it. And then we’re going to need to score goals. This is a league that average goals scoring is going up and we need to score goals,” said head coach Greg Cane.

And while that will be the main focus, some of the pressure is taken off due to the size and closeness of the returning players.

“Large senior class, an experienced junior class so we have sophomores and freshman that can really be followers. They can really be good teammates and that is so important in our sport. It’s so important in the women’s game to have that support from teammates,” said Cane.

“You need to trust each other and be able to work with each other on the field and if that can’t happen then it’s not going to go well. You’re not going to be able to connect very well. But when you have chemistry and you can trust them and you know what your players are going to do it’ll work out for you in the end,” said midfielder Laura Edgren.