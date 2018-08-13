What to Know before the Primary Election

More information on poll locations and times.

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s primary election Tuesday, as candidates in many big races will be finalized for the general election in November.

With several major statewide races in both Wisconsin and Minnesota, voter turnout is expected to be higher than a typical primary election. Along with the highly contested races a high number of young voters could help push turnout up. This time around many candidates have been trying to target young voters by focusing on issues that they care about and political experts believe that will make a big difference getting them to the polls.

“It means something this time, you are truly voting on who’s going to move forward into November,” UMD Political Science associate professor Cindy Rugeley said.

Polls are open Tuesday in Minnesota and Wisconsin from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. If you are looking for the location to vote in Minnesota, visit this Polling Place Finder Minnesota, to find a location in Wisconsin visit Find my Polling Place Wisconsin.