2018 Primary Election Results & Voter Information – Check Here

Polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

Not sure if you are registered?:

Where do I vote?:

Help! I didn’t register in advance:

You’re in luck! Minnesota and Wisconsin allow same-day voter registration! Bring a proof of residence along with you to your polling place. This can be a driver’s license, permit, passport, school ID, military or tribal ID, or lease agreement.

Do I need to provide an acceptable photo ID to vote?: