Anytime Fitness Keeps Firefighters Fit

Superior Fire Dept Receives Donation of Fitness Equipment

Superior, WI- Normally firefighters are the ones helping people out. But on Tuesday, they got some much needed help from a local gym.

Anytime Fitness donated fitness equipment to the Superior Fire Department, as part of the Department’s Wellness Initiative.

Most of the 28 pieces of equipment will go to their new headquarters. The Fire Department said what they received saves them about $30,000 in used equipment.

“We’re trying to work with people and save people so we’re trying to be mentally fit and physically fit,” said Motor Pump Operator Brandon Cardenas, part of the fire crew loading the equipment. “Showing the community that we’re not just trying to use their taxpayer money in frivolous ways.”

The Wellness Initiative is a program done with the state to help the crew with mental and physical health, and cancer prevention.

They say this donation is a great gift not only to them, but future generations of firefighters.