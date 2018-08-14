“Back to the 80s” Party to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Awareness

On Saturday, August 14, the "Back to the Eighties" Party at Barker's Island Pavillion will Help Benefit Area Breast Cancer Patients

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – On Saturday, August 18, folks in the Twin Ports have the chance to listen to two rockin’ 80’s bands as the take the stage at Barker’s Island Pavilion.

“Back to the Eighties” will help support Northland Bikers for breast cancer awareness. Money raised will be kept local in the Twin Ports, going toward St. Luke’s Circle of Hope.

After Shock will take the stage at 3:00 p.m. and Tempted Fate will perform at 7:00 p.m.

There will be a Flash Back contest (dress in your best 80’s outfit). The winner will get a night stay at Barkers Island.

The event features food and craft venders.

Tickets are $15 dollars in advance and $20 dollars the day of event. $5 dollars of every ticket goes back to the community.