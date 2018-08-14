Congressional Candidate Stauber Ready for Strong Primary Showing

HERMANTOWN, Minn.-Minnesota Republican Congressional candidate Pete Stauber is eyeing a victory tonight in the Eighth District Republican primary.

On the Republican side, Stauber is facing off against former Duluth School Board member Harry Welty. Stauber is a former police officer and current St. Louis County Commissioner.

On the Democrat’s side, voters are making a choice between North Branch Mayor Kirsten Kennedy, former news personality Michelle Lee, State Representative Jason Metsa, former State Representative Joe Radinovich, along with Soren Sorenson.